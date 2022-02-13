KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is currently accepting applications for corrections officers.
City officials said two positions are available in the department. The call for applications comes just weeks after the KPD said it is currently also hiring police officers.
Applications for the corrections officer positions will be taken until Feb. 20, according to a press release.
Individuals who are 18 years or older are encouraged to apply and applicants are asked to apply only once.
The city said it is looking for one male and one female officer.
The starting salary is $14,28 per hour or $29,712 annually.
City of Kingsport employee benefits include direct payroll deposit; paid vacation, holiday, and sick leave; employee life insurance; optional supplemental and dependent life insurance; long-term disability; health insurance; optional dental and vision insurance; flexible spending accounts; education tuition and fitness membership reimbursements, Mission Square 401 retirement; and optional Mission Square 457 retirement.
All applications must be submitted online using the following link: