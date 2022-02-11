KINGSPORT — Those in north Kingsport and the Lynn Garden area do not have to boil water now that the city has lifted its water advisory.
Officials made the decision after receiving the results of 140 sampling points, a Friday afternoon press release from the city said.
The city worked to restore water to almost 3,200 customers who lost service on Wednesday after a water line break on Fairview Avenue. The break affected an area bounded by Stone Drive, Lynn Garden Drive, Granby Road and the Virginia state line.
The water boil advisory was lifted, the release said, based on the results of city sampling and the approval of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
“We are confident that no contaminants entered into the water distribution system,” said Chad Austin, Kingsport’s assistant utilities director, in the release, “but we had to go through this process to ensure safe and healthy drinking water was being delivered to your tap.”
Residents in the affected area were sent notifications through the city’s emergency alert system. City officials said Thursday that some customers who lost service were not included in the initial notification, but have been added to the alert system.
