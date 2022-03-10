KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a one-day glow pickleball event later this month at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center.
In glow events, participants wear neon or white clothes, gym lights are turned off, and black lights are turned on. Everyone then “glows” in the dark while running around and playing a game.
The pickleball event will take place on March 19 and include two sessions: the first is from 7 to 8:45 p.m. and the second is from 9 to 10:45 p.m. Each event is open to 24 people.
Pickleball experience is needed and the event is open for anyone ages 13 and over. The cost is $5 per person and preregistration is required.