KINGSPORT — Mayor Pat Shull presented a proclamation Thursday on behalf of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, naming Oct. 8 as National Night Out in the Model City.
Shull was among 40-50 people who attended National Night Out, held at the Douglass ballfield at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center. The event featured first responders from multiple agencies.
According to the proclamation, National Night Out grew from the National Association of Town Watch 37 years ago.
Kingsport has celebrated it for more than 20 of those years as a way to honor and pay respects to members of law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, who are always there to help the citizens they serve.
Present were officers and leadership from the Kingsport Police Department, the Kingsport Fire Department, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and Sullivan County EMS and Life-Saving Crew. All of the departments received plaques and certificates acknowledging their service to the residents of Kingsport.
Members of the various departments spoke to the group about their experiences on the front lines of care and concern. They also thanked the community for supporting them.
Many new partnerships between emergency personnel and citizens were forged during the event, especially among the children in attendance. On display for the youngsters were a KFD engine, an EMS ambulance, sheriff’s department vehicles and police cars.
Various city agencies also received certificates thanking them for assisting residents in times of need.
A special recognition plaque also went to Kristie Leonard, coordinator of logistics and events planning for the city of Kingsport. The award was presented by the New Vision Youth.
Corporate sponsors for National Night Out were New York Life Insurance, Starbucks, AT&T and Target Stores. Community sponsors in Kingsport were the New Vision Youth Group, South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation, the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Children of the Community neighborhood group and Kingsport Parks and Recreation.