KINGSPORT — City police are seeking information about a drive-by shooting that damaged at least four residences and three vehicles early Friday.
According to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department, multiple patrol officers and detectives responded at about 2:20 a.m. to the incident in the 800 and 900 blocks of Dale Street.
Witnesses stated that multiple shots were fired from a passing white sport utility vehicle with black trim and a spare tire on the back.
Anyone who has information to assist with this investigation, locate the described vehicle, or identify the suspect or suspects responsible is asked to contact KPD detectives at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms at http://police.KingsportTN.gov/Citizen_Feedback