KINGSPORT — Kingsport's grew at a faster pace between 2010 and 2020 than Bristol or Johnson City, according to U.S. Census results released Thursday afternoon.
Kingsport grew by 15.01%, compared to Johnson City's growth of 12.5% and Bristol's growth of 1.67% during the same period.
Kingsport 15.01% growth was more than double the 7.35% growth the city experienced between 2000 and 2010.
Kingsport's April 1, 2020 population totaled 55,442, an increase of 7,237 from 2010. Between 2000 and 2010 the city's population increased by 3,300 for a growth rate of 7.35%.
Statewide, Kingsport ranked as the 12th largest municipality in Tennessee, according the the 2020 U.S. Census. Johnson City is 8th and Bristol is 28th.