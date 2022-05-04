Kingsport firefighters spent Wednesday morning in full gear, working their way through an entanglement box at the Kingsport Fire Department Fire Training Center. Also, along with the box, firefighters practiced bailout techniques in case they have to bail out from an uncontrollable fire.
Kingsport firefighters train for entanglement, bail outs
