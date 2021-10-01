KINGSPORT — The spirits will flow with the return of the Kingsport Wine and Whiskey Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 16 in downtown.
The event, presented by B&B Package Store, will host a variety of wine and whiskey vendors at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 4 to 7 p.m. Soul and country blues singer Jeff Lane will perform.
Attendees have two ticket options for purchase.
The VIP ticket includes “higher-end” wines, whiskey, a boxed snack prepared by Center Street Grill and Smokehouse and a complimentary whiskey glass. VIP tickets are $80 in advance and are available only online.
The wine tasting ticket is $40 for pre-purchase and includes tastings from a variety of wine vendors, Downtown Kingsport’s own Hook & Ladder Distillery’s moonshine and whiskey, and a complimentary wine glass. Tickets may be bought online or at the Kingsport Chamber.
Ticket prices increase to $100 for VIP tickets and $50 for wine tasting tickets the day of the event. To buy tickets or for more information, go to www.downtownkingsport.org.
Proceeds from this event support the Downtown Kingsport Association, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the promotion and revitalization of downtown. Sponsors for the Kingsport Wine and Whiskey Festival include B&B Package Store, Honda of Kingsport, Abingdon Olive Oil, Fusion at Banq, Urban Synergy, Bank of Tennessee, BrownEdwards, Citizens Bank, HomeTrust Bank, High Voltage, King’s Sport Axe House and Powell Valley Bank.
