KINGSPORT — The tomatoes will be ripe on the vine and the beef will be fresh.
The sounds of Appalachian music will ring out.
The Kingsport Farmers Market will open again this year with new things in store.
“We do have some new programming coming up in the works,” said Kristie Leonard, program director for the city of Kingsport.
The market has a long history in the Model City. It started out in the late 1970s. At that time, it was a market with no home.
“They went through several different parking lots in downtown Kingsport,” Leonard said.
Gradually, those in the community saw the need for a more permanent home that had outdoor and indoor capabilities for occasions when the rain or snow came in.
The city found the old Kingsport Press Building and 10 years ago, it was turned into the home of the Kingsport Farmers Market.
“It got renovated to the multi-use facility it is now,” Leonard said.
Since then, the market keeps growing with more and more vendors every year.
“It’s grown quite a bit,” Leonard said.
She said this year the market does not expect any COVID-19 rules, such as were implemented two years ago.
Some old programs will return, such as Saturdays with a Chef, and Leonard said organizers hope to bring back the Kingsport Beautiful gardening programs.
Other old standbys will be the Fall Festival and the celebration of National Farmers Week in August.
Once a month, the market will also feature music with Live Jams, a collection of bluegrass and instrumental music.
The market will also see its share of traditional items, such as vegetables and fruits, all grown seasonally.
At the start of the season in spring, vendors will be there with spring flowers. As those disappear, they will be back in the fall with mums, fall wildflowers and pumpkins.
The market will host a variety of local artisans with handcrafted jewelry and leather.
Leonard said there is also always a fresh supply of local grass-fed beef and chickens and local eggs.
Those who attend will be able to browse delicious, delectable baked breads.
“We have a vendor, her sourdough bread is unreal,” Leonard said. “It is so good.”
The market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., April to November.