KINGSPORT — You could say the Kingsport Farmers Market is the best in the region — and readers of The Tennessee Magazine would likely agree.
The Kingsport Farmers Market was recently named Best Farmers Market in East Tennessee in The Tennessee Magazine’s annual The Best of Tennessee list.
“We are honored to be voted best in our region,” said Kingsport Farmers Market Manager Kristie Leonard in an emailed press release. “We are very grateful to our vendors and loyal customers for supporting the Kingsport Farmers Market. We hope to make this season the best one yet.”
The Best of Tennessee categories range from best barbecue restaurants to best county fair with a winner for West, Middle and East Tennessee. The ballot is divided into six categories — eats, destination and recreation, the arts, getaways, shopping and events — with hundreds of nominations for each.
Other Tri-Cities winners include:
• Big H BBQ in Rogersville — Best Barbecue in East Tennessee
• The Appalachian Fair in Gray — Best County/Regional Fair in East Tennessee
• Warriors State Park in Kingsport (tied with Roan Mountain State Park) — Best State Park
• Scott’s Strawberries and Tomato Farms in Unicoi — Best Agritourism/Pick-Your-Own Farm in East Tennessee
• The Homestead Shoppe in Church Hill — Best Antique Store in East Tennessee
To see the full list, go to https://www.tnmagazine.org/the-best-of-tennessee-2021/.
The Tennessee Magazine is published monthly by the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association and is the most widely circulated monthly publication in the state of Tennessee.