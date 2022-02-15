KINGSPORT — A chill is still in the air, but spring is just on the horizon.
With spring comes the Kingsport Farmers Market, along with fresh vegetables, meats, crafts and locally crafted soaps.
City officials announced that they will start accepting online and paper applications for vendors on Tuesday.
Every year, vendors must reapply for the market. Applying or reapplying is an easy process.
The application is available online by going to kingsportfarmersmarket.org and clicking on “Become a Vendor.”
Anyone who prefers a paper application can visit Kingsport City Hall or the Kingsport Carousel to pick one up, or request one by phone at (423) 392-8414. Applying vendors can drop off completed paper applications at the same locations.
City officials asked that before applying vendors should take time to review the vendor handbook on the Kingsport Farmers Market website, linked on the “Become a Vendor” page.
A paper copy will accompany a paper application.
The handbook lists KFM’s policies regarding what types of vendors are eligible to sell at the market, as well as what kind of documentation a potential vendor might need.
Some requirements include that all crafts must be 100% hand crafted by the vendor. Home grown fruits and vegetables, along with meat and poultry must be grown or raised within a 100-mile radius of the market.
The call for vendors and the opening of the market two-and-a-half months away comes on the heels of the Kingsport Farmers Market being named as Best Farmers Market in East Tennessee by the “Tennessee Magazine.” It was part of its annual “Best of Tennessee” list.
The 2022 season will begin with a soft opening on Saturday, April 30 and a grand opening on Saturday, May 7.