SURGOINSVILLE – A Kingsport couple was arrested Friday after a traffic stop in Surgoinsville allegedly found them to be in possession of a large amount of meth, cash, and a loaded handgun.
Friday afternoon narcotics officers with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an investigation into reports of Tyler Bryant Hoard, 29, 3312 Watterson St., Kingsport, distributing meth.
Detectives learned that Hoard would be driving a grey Honda Accord and his drivers license were currently suspended.
While conducting surveillance during the investigation, detectives observed Hoard to pull in the parking lot at Surgoinsville Market and Deli.
Detectives then approached Hoard to speak to him. Upon their approach, detectives observed a large quantity of crystal-like substance, believed to be meth in plain view.
Hoard and his passenger, Emily Hazel Walker, 27, 1312 Tranbarger Dr., Kingsport, were arrested.
During a search of the vehicle, detectives allegedly seized approximately 126 grams of meth, .6 grams of marijuana, 3 Alprazolam tablets, a .22 caliber pistol, and $1,277 in cash.
Hoard has numerous previous aggravated felony convictions in Tennessee.
Hoard was charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver; Driving while in Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Walker was charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Alprazolam; and Possession of Marijuana.