KINGSPORT — Wright has been deemed right for Roosevelt.
Kingsport City Schools has announced that Philip Wright has been named principal of the elementary school, effective immediately.
“Roosevelt Elementary has a longstanding tradition of excellence,” Wright said in a news release.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead this great school,” he said. “We may have obstacles in front of us given the current situation due to COVID-19, but I firmly believe our staff, students, families, and other stakeholders will rise to meet these challenges, and together we will continue to see our students grow and succeed like never before.”
Wright has served in various roles with KCS for the past 18 years, most recently as associate principal at Roosevelt. Prior to that role, he served as associate principal of Adams Elementary, director of the KCS summer STREAM Camp, elementary science coordinator and a teacher at Lincoln Elementary.
He succeeds Kelli Seymour, who replaced Holly Flora as Sevier Middle principal after she took a position as principal of Liberty Bell Middle School in Johnson City.
“I am excited to appoint Dr. Phillip Wright as principal at Roosevelt Elementary,” KCS Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said in the release. “He has been a key piece to the success that the school has been building over the past several years, resulting in the school achieving Reward School Status.
“He has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in every task that he has been assigned. I am confident that he can continue to build on the positive momentum with the staff, students and community.”
Wright holds a bachelor of arts in fine arts from King University, a master’s of education in early childhood education from Milligan University and a doctorate of education in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University.