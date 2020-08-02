KINGSPORT — With the start of the school year delayed by a week, Kingsport City Schools announced Friday its Nutrition Services Department will distribute free meals, Aug. 3-7, in order to meet the nutritional needs of the community’s children.
The start date for Kingsport City Schools is now Aug. 10.
Since that’s a week later than families expected, all KCS schools (with the exception of Palmer Center, D-B EXCEL and Cora Cox Academy) will distribute meals onsite and school buses will travel their normal bus routes with free breakfast and lunch served, Aug. 3-7, to all children ages 18 and younger.
“Grab and Go” meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at school sites and via school bus delivery. There are no income requirements to participate in this special meals program. Much like the meal distribution process during the spring closure, the child must be present at the distribution site or school bus stop to receive a meal (one meal per child). The child does not have to be a KCS student to receive a meal.
KCS school bus routes can be found online at www.k12k.com under the Families tab. Those who do not see a bus or cannot go to a school site for a meal can call (423) 392-4670 and leave a voicemail to schedule a delivery.