KINGSPORT — If you know a teacher or other employee of Kingsport City Schools who had a profound impact on the school system and its students, now's your chance to nomination them for recognition.
KCS is accepting nominations for the 2021 class of its Hall of Fame. Winners are tentatively scheduled to be inducted in July, depending upon the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Established in 2015, the Hall of Fame serves as the keystone employee award celebrating the district’s history of excellence.
"Organizations with a longstanding history of success have been built on the efforts of exceptional people. Kingsport City Schools is no different,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said in a news release. "The tradition of success that our school district enjoys has been built on a legacy of amazing educators. The KCS Hall of Fame gives us an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of 'The Best of the Best.' "
The KCS Hall of Fame features up to two inductees annually in each of the three categories: Legacy (retired 50 years or more from the date of potential induction); Tradition (retired 25 to 49 years from the date of potential induction); and Modern Era (retired less than 25 years from the date of potential induction).
To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have been regularly employed by KCS for a minimum of five years and have been retired from the district for a minimum of five years. Any former KCS employee (teacher or non-teacher) meeting the eligibility criteria may be considered.
Nominations will be accepted through May 1. The nomination form and additional information can be found online at the Kingsport City Schools website at www.k12k.com.