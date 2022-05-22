The time to ride into the sunset is coming soon for Mike Billingsley.
For Billingsley, the city attorney for the city of Kingsport, it will be quite literally riding into the sunset as he looks to travel out West and see some places he’s never been.
“I’d like to go to the Dakotas,” he said. “I’ve never been to the Dakotas.”
Billingsley will retire at the end of this month on May 31 after a 28-year career with the city.
He said it was coming on time. His wife, Sheila, had retired from her job in insurance and was wanting him to retire.
“She’s retired, so she wanted me to retire,” he said.
With her encouragement, he decided it was time to put down the legal pad and start a new life of travel and spending time with his grandchildren.
Billingsley grew up in Middle Tennessee in Tullahoma. He later graduated from Belmont University with a bachelor’s degree then went to the University of Tennessee Law School in Knoxville.
After graduating, he went back home to Middle Tennessee and had a private practice for 14 years.
But he wanted a change.
That’s when he was told by a friend about a listing for the Kingsport city attorney job in a newsletter put out by the Tennessee Municipal League. He applied, got the job and moved to Kingsport in March 1994.
He said he doesn’t plan to leave.
“This is my home now,” he said.
Besides the city, he has also acted as the attorney for Kingsport City Schools during that time as well. On Tuesday, the city, along with the school board, presented Billingsley with a plaque for his service to the city.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and school board Chairman Jim Welch presented him with the plaque.
It’s now time for other things. Billingsley said he has a hobby of going to see state capitals and there are a few on his list. He’d like to go to the capitals of Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas, which he hasn’t seen yet.
He also talked about perhaps going to see Niagara Falls, which he hasn’t seen.
Billingsley said he has the time now. He and Sheila can just get in the car in drive.
He looks back fondly on his days with the city.
“It’s been rewarding,” he said. “It’s been rewarding to me to work for the city.”