KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber has announced its Leadership Kingsport program is accepting applications for the Class of 2022.
In its 39th year, this program provides opportunities for leaders and emerging leaders from various sectors of the community to study local issues and to develop their leadership skills.
Leadership Kingsport’s mission is “to develop leaders who give life to community dreams.” Anyone interested in serving the community is encouraged to apply.
The class will run from August 2021 to May 2022 with a retreat in September and a trip to Nashville in March. Program days are the second Thursday of each month, October through May.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, April 30, 2021. Applicants will be notified for an interview.
To receive an application, contact Vanessa Bennett, executive director of Operations & Talent Development, at vbennett@kingsportchamber.org.
Kingsport Leadership Programs oversee several initiatives of the Kingsport Chamber.
The mission of S.H.O.U.T.! (Students Helping Others Understand Tomorrow) is to develop, in an interactive environment, the leadership skills and community awareness of selected high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. The Y.E.L.L.! Mayor’s Youth Council is a selected group of students that have completed S.H.O.U.T.! who continue to serve our community.
The other is Leadership Kingsport.
The mission of PEAK — Young Professionals is to pursue, prepare and promote the young professionals in our area.
For more information about Kingsport Leadership Programs, call Bennett at (423) 392-8813 or e-mail vbennett@kingsportchamber.org.
