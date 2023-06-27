KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce is leading a trip to Ireland scheduled for Aug. 9, 2024 to Aug. 16, 2024, with an additional three-day London extension package available.
Eighteen spots are available. The deadline to book and pay deposit is Friday, June 30, 2023. Payment plans are available.
The tour is coordinated by EF Go Ahead Tours.
The package includes six nights in handpicked hotels, six breakfasts, three dinners with beer or wine, five sightseeing tours, Expert Tour Director, local guides and a private deluxe motor coach.
Included highlights on the trip are St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Temple Bar district, Cobh Heritage Centre, Blarney Castle, The Burren, Cliffs of Moher and Galway.
The London extension package features highlights such as Windsor Castle, Stonehenge and Salisbury.
“Your Kingsport Chamber is thrilled to embark on this adventure,” said Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber director of membership events. “We want to thank EF Go Ahead Tours for coordinating this trip, and we are looking forward to all of the opportunities this tour has to offer. Join us as we gather together to tour Ireland on what is sure to be a fun trip.”
The price of the trip includes airfare from Tri-Cities Airport and basic trip protection insurance.
To reserve your spot on A Week Away in Ireland with Your Kingsport Chamber, call Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber director of membership events, at (423) 392-8805 or send an email to shernandez@kingsportchamber.org.