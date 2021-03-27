KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber 29th annual Golf Scramble is set for Monday, May 17, at Ridgefields.
Due to the popularity of the event, two rounds will be available with tee times at 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Food City, Pepsi and Hunter Smith Davis, the tournament benefits the Kingsport Chamber and its Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Leadership Kingsport programs.
Texas Roadhouse is the lunch sponsor and breakfast will be provided by Food City.
Media sponsors include the Kingsport Times News, AM 640 WXSM Xtreme Sports Monster and Spectrum Reach.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, precautions are being taken to ensure as safe an environment as possible.
Players and attendees are asked to wear masks when registering and standing in the gathering area. Players are also asked to leave the pins in the holes. Breakfast and lunch will be provided in box containers. Social distancing is encouraged. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will also be available for use.
“Your Kingsport Chamber Golf Scramble is always one of more popular events, and we want to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment during this time,” said Bob Feagins, Kingsport Chamber executive director of Communications and Development. “We want to thank Food City, Pepsi and Hunter Smith Davis for serving again as title sponsors; to Texas Roadhouse for providing lunch; and to all of our teams, players, media sponsors, hole sponsors and prize donors.”
Awards will be given to the top three places in two flights in both the morning and afternoon rounds.
Hole competitions include prizes for longest drive on two holes, most accurate drive on two holes and closest to the pin on each of the four par threes.
Hole sponsorships are available for $250, and individual player entry fees are $150 per player or $600 for a team of four.
A chairman’s discount package is offered for $775 and includes a team of four and hole sponsorship.
To enter, sponsor a hole or donate a prize, call Feagins at 392-8815 or send an email to bfeagins@kingsportchamber.org.
“We are very thankful to Stan Pace, Steve Moore and the entire team at Ridgefields for hosting your Kingsport Chamber Golf Scramble,” Feagins added. “An important asset for our community, Ridgefields is a fantastic club with a gorgeous golf course. We all need a little fun right now, so we invite everyone to enter a team or sponsor a hole and take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy this beautiful and challenging Donald Ross golf course at Ridgefields. As always, it promises to be a fun and great event.”
The rain date is Monday, May 24.
