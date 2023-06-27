KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The Kingsport Chamber has appointed Caroline Luethke as the organization’s new communications and events coordinator.
Her responsibilities include promoting news and events of the Kingsport Chamber and its many programs, managing the organization’s website, email communications and social media platforms, serving as a communications liaison with members, coordinating videography and photography efforts and assisting with event planning.
A Kingsport native, Luethke graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 2015. She continued her education at the University of Tennessee, graduating in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature with a minor in political science.
Through the Walt Disney World Aspire Program, Luethke acquired her master’s in 2022 from the University of Florida in mass communications, specializing in global strategic communications.
Previously, Luethke spent the last six years employed at Walt Disney World where she was a character performer. In that role, she worked to bring some of Walt Disney’s most notable stories to life through innovative animation and communication techniques.
“Caroline is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Bob Feagins, Kingsport Chamber chief communications and development officer.
“She is immensely talented, incredibly smart and very personable. Caroline brings creative experience and a unique perspective to the communications efforts of your Kingsport Chamber, and we are thrilled to have her as a valuable part of the Kingsport Chamber family.”