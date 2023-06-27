Caroline Luethke

Caroline Luethke

 Courtesy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The Kingsport Chamber has appointed Caroline Luethke as the organization’s new communications and events coordinator.

Her responsibilities include promoting news and events of the Kingsport Chamber and its many programs, managing the organization’s website, email communications and social media platforms, serving as a communications liaison with members, coordinating videography and photography efforts and assisting with event planning.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you