KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen whittled down a series of projects Friday to look at possibly five major ones that could be funded by federal funds coming within months.
Many board members agreed on one thing: They want a project that would create an impact.
“I would like something that shows the citizens we actually did this,” Vice Mayor Colette George said.
The Model City is set to receive $5.1 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act in May. It will be the second round of such funding for the city, which got the first one in November.
Much of those funds was used for a series of much-needed capital improvement projects throughout the city.
On Friday, the BMA met for an all-day retreat to go over many of the city’s upcoming projects for the year. One involved what to do with the federal cash arriving within months.
City Manager Chris McCartt told the board Friday he had received several ideas from BMA members about projects they wanted to fund with the new money. His first list of projects included 14 proposals citywide.
By the end, the board had pared the list to five: renovating the library, building a new Fire Station No. 2, building Brickyard green space/Cement Hill passive park, improving playgrounds or continuing development of the Academic Village.
McCartt said there is no hurry on selecting one of the five ideas since the city has not received the money.
“I don’t feel like we need to feel this is burning a hole in our pocket,” he said.
Many of the BMA members said they wanted something “transformational.”
“I would like to do something we normally wouldn’t be able to do without this money,” Alderman Betsy Cooper said.
Board members did not pin down a specific project dur- ing the hour of discussion.
Mayor Pat Shull asked McCartt at one point if there was one project that stood out in an informal poll of the board.
“We’re all over the place,” he said, laughing.
McCartt said that was fine, though. There was plenty of time for staff to look over the projects and present more information to the BMA. Some of the items would take all of the money the city is set to receive.
Library renovations, for example, would cost about $5 million; a new fire station would cost about $4 million.
McCartt said he would come back later with better suggestions, but he said he also had a better idea about the board’s thoughts. He said he would ask himself a few questions while looking at the projects.
“What are some things on here that are going to be transformational?” he said. “What is going to be a game-changer?”