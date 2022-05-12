KINGSPORT — Kingsport is steering closer and closer to a 12-cent property tax increase.
Each member of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen verbalized support for a 12-cent tax increase during the BMA’s Thursday budget work session, during which no votes are taken.
City Manager Chris McCartt offered three tax increase options for the BMA to consider — a 12-cent, 15-cent or 19-cent increase. According to McCartt, a 12-cent increase combined with anticipated revenue growth already budgeted in fiscal year 2023 brings the general fund revenue to $92 million.
One of the chief reasons for the increase, McCartt said, is to stay competitive among employers.
“As we work towards closing out the books, I can probably sit here and tell you we will probably see a year-end surplus,” McCartt said, “but where it’s more than likely going to be is in vacant positions that we haven’t been able to fill.”
The city currently has 42 positions it looks to fill. To stay competitive, city officials said at least a 5% cost of living adjustment is needed.
“I’m very concerned about the fact we are 42 people down and for two years we’ve been thinking it’s going to change,” Kingsport Alderman James Phillips said. “If we’re not competitive, it’s not going to change.”
The last time Kingsport saw a tax increase was 2014. McCartt compared 2014’s struggle with revenues amid a recession with the BMA’s current circumstance that includes rising inflation and a continuing labor shortage. Yet, there is another difference in Kingsport eight years ago and the state of the city today — growth.
Kingsport businesses continue to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated in Sullivan County, producing $3.16 million in April.
Kingsport has also seen the most growth of the Tri-Cities between 2010 and 2020. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Kingsport grew by 15.01% between 2010 and 2020 as Johnson City grew 12.5% and Bristol grew 1.67%. Kingsport’s growth was more than double the 7.35% growth it experienced between 2000 and 2010.
However, city officials said Kingsport is feeling the impact of rising inflation along with the rest of the U.S.
“Costs have gone up,” McCartt said. “We realize that in our personal lives and we definitely see that here. It’s just been building over time. I’m thankful we’ve seen strong sales tax growth. I don’t know where we’d have been if not. I’m thankful that we’re collecting online sales tax and I’ve often thought about where we would be if I we didn’t have that.”
Inflation began impacting Kingsport’s fiscal year 2022 operating budget in August, McCartt said. For example: What used to cost the city $20,000 for a shipment in diesel fuel now costs about $35,000.
“That’s a heck of an increase,” Kingsport Budget Director John Morris said during the meeting. “That’s across the board. Everyone is dealing with this.”
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said a 12-cent tax increase, along with the city’s proposed water and sewer increase, (possibly a 7.5% increase for water and a 13.5% increase for sewer), would cost a family who owns a $250,000 home about $85 more a year.
“Speaking only for me, my nod is 12 cents,” Kingsport Mayor Pall Shull said. “If we decide on 12 cents, I think our employees understand we’re trying to do the right thing. And I think we haven’t broken faith with the taxpayer.”
The board is set to vote on the budget next month before the June 30 deadline. The BMA's next work session is set for Monday.
The BMA also saw a budget review presentation from Kingsport City Schools.
The school system’s proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget totals at $96,151,161 with $2,626,450 total in teacher step and cost of living increases. The budget includes step increases and a 3% cost of living increase for certified teachers and a 2% step increase and a 5% cost of living increase.
However, the increases, Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said, all depend on the city covering the funding for the district's school resource officers.
“That allows us to apply that to salaries,” Moorhouse said.
Like city officials, Moorhouse said the city school system aims to keep teacher salaries competitive among other districts.
“We’re looking at what our competitors construct their pay. We’re trying to be responsive to that.”