KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Friday approved spending up to $660,000 for a lighting project at J. Fred Johnson Stadium at Dobyns-Bennett High School, just as the school board did the day before.
The vote was unanimous, 7-0, during the called meeting.
“We as a board, and the Board of Education, accepted a donation for this project from an anonymous donor, which we are very thankful for,” said City Manager Chris McCartt.
The BOE voted on the measure Thursday morning during its own called meeting.
Officials said the reason for the quick turnaround is to get the lighting in place by Aug. 1, in time for the start of high school football season.
The donor gave the school board and city $550,000, but $30,000 is directed to go to the D-B basketball team, $20,000 to the Spirit Shakers program and $30,000 for uplighting.
The school system could end up paying about $190,000 for the project.
“From what I understand, there’s not a need for new lighting,” Alderman Betsy Cooper said. “It’s going to be an upgrade, so they can change colors and do all that kind of stuff. Because the lights aren’t that old.”
“That is correct,” McCartt said.
He said the current lights at the stadium will go to another city school.
“The donor saw an opportunity to kind of elevate what we have there,” McCartt said. “The LED lighting and the lighting will allow color changes that you see in your college and professional stadiums.”
He said it would not have been something that usually would have been done by the city without a donor stepping in.
“It’ll be something unique and something we’re proud of,” McCartt said.