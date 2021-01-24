KINGSPORT — With less than four weeks until the Feb. 18 filing deadline, races for Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Kingsport Board of Education had as of Friday drawn only two candidates who had filed completed petitions to get on the ballot in May.
A majority of the BMA is in play in the upcoming city election: mayor, and three of six alderman seats on the board.
Mayor Pat Shull has filed his petition seeking a place on the ballot to run for a second two-year term. Others who have picked up petitions to potentially run against Shull for the mayor’s office are Michael Lathrop and Brian Woliver.
The three alderman seats on the ballot in May are those occupied by Jennifer Adler, Betsy Moore Cooper and Colette George. Cooper and George have picked up petitions to potentially seek reelection, along with newcomer Daisy Ann Jenkins.
The two BOE seats on the ballot in May are those occupied by Eric Hyche and Tim Dean.
Dean, a former BOE member, was appointed earlier this month to fill out the remaining term of Carrie Upshaw, who died in early December after a lengthy illness. Denny Foncy Darnell III has filed a petition to run for BOE. Two others have picked up petitions to potentially run: Tyler Chase Brooks and Brandon Fletcher.
Aldermen and BOE members do not run by district in Kingsport.
Kingsport is the only city in Sullivan County to continue holding its municipal elections not at the same time as state or federal elections.
“In the past, the three cities located in Sullivan County each held their election on the same date in May of each odd numbered year,” Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the Times News last week. “In 2010, a state law was adopted that permits a city to move their election date to either the regularly scheduled even year August or November elections. The primary reason for permitting a change in the date of election is the elimination of the cost that a city must pay for holding a separate election and the inevitable increase in voter participation. In the Tri-Cities, the cities of Johnson City, Jonesborough and most recently Bluff City and Bristol have all voted to move their elections to be held on the same date as the regularly scheduled even year November elections. Kingsport is the only city in the Tri-Cities to continue holding a separate standalone municipal election.”
Since it’s just Kingsport having an election, Booher said early voting will only be held at the Civic Auditorium for the entire timeframe required by law to conduct early voting.
“In light of the fact that we will unfortunately be holding yet another election during a pandemic, all voters are encouraged to cast their ballot during early voting,” Booher said.
Election Day is May 18.
Petitions to run have been available for pickup since Dec. 21. The deadline to return completed petitions and qualify for the ballot is noon on Feb. 18.
For city residents who are not already registered to vote, the deadline to do so and be eligible to vote in this election is April 19.
Early voting, at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, is scheduled for: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28-30, May 3-7, 10-13; and from 9 a.m. to noon on May 1 and May 8.
For more information, visit the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website at www.scelect.org.