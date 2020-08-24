KINGSPORT — More than $3.5 million in street resurfacing will take place in the Model City between now and next July, with such roads as Fall Creek, Moreland Drive, Cooks Valley and Netherland Inn receiving a fresh coat of asphalt.
The Kingsport Public Works Department announced its fiscal year 2021 paving schedule to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week. The fiscal year runs from July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021.
Back in March, city officials were hoping to do about $4 million worth of paving during fiscal year 2021, but due to financial restraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, that just couldn’t happen, according to Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds.
“Four million dollars was our tentative number, but there were a lot of moving pieces and parts, and we were trying to adjust for the economic impact of everything we went through,” McReynolds said. “This is where we came out. There was a hope for an additional $500,000. That didn’t materialize.”
THE PAVING PLAN
The city’s paving plans break down the work into basically three categories: “worst first” roads, main road paving (which is contracted out), and neighborhood paving. The “worst first” and neighborhood roads will be done in-house by city crews.
The neighborhood paving will take place in the West View Park area, with Kingsport allocating $800,000 toward the project.
In the main road category, Kingsport has already repaved portions of Mitchell Road, Fordtown Road and Pickens Road. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has repaved Fort Henry Drive (from Center to Midland) and plans to repave State Route 355 (Industry Drive) later this year, McReynolds said.
Roughly $2.5 million in state transportation funds will be used to repave Fall Creek Road (from the bridge to the city limits), Moreland Drive (on the Fort Henry Drive side), Netherland Inn Road (Hawkins County section), a portion of Cooks Valley Drive and all of Meadowview Parkway.
Kingsport is planning to rebuild and improve Main Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street. The $5.5 million project is expected to start during the 2021 fiscal year, McReynolds said.
WORST ROADS ON THE LIST
Four years ago, Kingsport contracted out for a roadway assessment of 500 miles of streets within the city, where a vehicle drove all across town, shooting radar down on the roadway and assessing its condition.
This gave the city an idea of the “worst roads” in town and allowed Kingsport to prioritize which roads should be resurfaced first. This year’s list of “worst roads” to receive a fresh coat of asphalt include:
— Arrowhead Trail
— Aurowood Drive
— Avalon/Harris/DeSoto/Hilltop/Pierce
— Bancroft Chapel Road
— Barger Place
— Bellwood Place
— Bridwell Street
— Blakemore Drive
— Carter Street
— Dunbar Street
— Dupont Circle
— Glen Eden Road
— Green Spring Circle
— Inglewood Drive
— Lexington Lane
— Reedy Creek Road
— Spring Street
— Springfield Avenue
— Steeplechase Court
— Stuart Drive
McReynolds said the city hopes to repave at least half of the “worst first” streets by the end of the year.
“Our goal is to do (the roadway assessment) every five years. It shows us the effectiveness (of the sustainable paving program) and lets us know if we’ve moved the needle as a city,” McReynolds said. “We’ll be able to compare how the roads were five years ago to what they are now.”