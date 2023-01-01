Pound charter survives

Pound Town Council member Leabern Kennedy, left, and Mayor Brittany Carter took their oaths of office on Dec. 27 after winning election in November.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

POUND — One year ago, First District Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced House Bill 904 to revoke Pound’s charter.

After two years of council wrangling, lawsuits, dissolution of the town’s police force and loss of the water and sewer system due to mismanagement, Pound was ending 2021 with no quorum on its town council and a pending lawsuit to remove then-Mayor Stacey Carson from office.

