POUND — One year ago, First District Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced House Bill 904 to revoke Pound’s charter.
After two years of council wrangling, lawsuits, dissolution of the town’s police force and loss of the water and sewer system due to mismanagement, Pound was ending 2021 with no quorum on its town council and a pending lawsuit to remove then-Mayor Stacey Carson from office.
Property tax tickets had not been issued for the second half of the year, and a definitive balanced budget had not been passed.
Town bank accounts had been frozen at one point as council members argued how to deal with an unpaid line of credit from a previous administration.
Then-interim Police Chief Chris Wilcox was still sorting the mess from a mismanaged police evidence room that caused county prosecutors to dismiss several pending criminal cases.
Kilgore’s legislation, which passed and became law in February 2022, gave the town a year to turn things around by working with the Virginia Municipal League. Wise County Circuit Court appointed three interim town council members to bring that body back to full membership.
In the summer of 2022, Brittany Carter became interim mayor. Council members and town staff worked to straighten out tax tickets. The police evidence room was declared secured and documented in the fall of 2022, and the line of credit has been paid.
The council approved a balanced, documented budget by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year. Attorney Greg Baker helped town leaders sort through legal and governing issues. In November, Carter won the mayoral election.
On Friday, Kilgore gave his assessment of the town’s progress in 2022.
“True to my word, I will introduce legislation to repeal House Bill 904,” Kilgore said, crediting the council’s work to correct the town’s administrative and fiscal problems.
“It’s been a good case study in how government should work,” said Kilgore.
“I appreciate Kilgore’s willingness to recognize all of the hard work and positive changes in the town of Pound,” Carter said Friday. “The mayor and town council are committed to the citizens of Pound and are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve them.”
Council member Leabern Kennedy echoed Carter’s sentiments.
“We have worked hard to change the direction of Pound. We want to thank Delegate Kilgore for submitting the legislation. In addition, we would not have been able to accomplish what we have without the support and guidance from Greg Baker, VML & LENOWISCO. I know we’ve had a lot of people in our corner helping us along the way and they are all appreciated so very much.”