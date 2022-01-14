POUND — “Be it enacted by the General Assembly of Virginia: 1. That Chapter 109, as amended, of the Acts of Assembly of 1984 is repealed.”
That language — the text of Virginia General Assembly House Bill 904 — would dissolve the town of Pound if passed by the General Assembly in the 2022 session.
House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, filed the bill Wednesday after a year of controversy in which Pound Town Council asked for Wise County government officials’ help with resolving conflict among council members.
Since that request, the town:
• Endured lawsuits by its former town attorney and part-time police investigator
• Saw Mayor Stacey Carson subjected to a petition to remove her from office
• Disbanded its police department
• Hired an interim police chief under court order to secure and inventory a police evidence room in disarray
• Surrendered its water and sewer system amid state accusations that the town failed to maintain them
• Saw three council members resign in a year
Carson and council member Leabern Kennedy attended Thursday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting, where the bill was not discussed by the board.
“When I spoke with him on Oct. 31 at his annual family barbecue, he advised me that he would give me a year,” Kennedy said during a break. “They want to see everybody get along. I’m very disappointed that Delegate Kilgore filed the bill.”
“I said I would wait to see what happens,” Kilgore said Thursday when asked about the conversation with Kennedy.
Kilgore said the bill had to be filed by Wednesday, the opening day of the legislative session.
“I was hoping everyone would get together and work for the town,” Kilgore said. “They don’t provide water, they don’t provide sewer service, they don’t provide police protection and I’m not sure what service they provide.”
Kennedy, who was elected to council in a special election in November to fill the unexpired term of Phil Cantrell, Jr. — the first of three council members to resign — brought the council membership back to a quorum after the departure of council member Marley Green in August and the absence of council member Clifton Cauthorne until Kennedy took office in November.
Cauthorne resigned in December after council member Danny Stanley resigned and Glenn Cantrell walked out of two meetings to prevent a quorum to do any action.
Cauthorne called his resignation a “kamikaze option” to force the 30th Judicial Circuit to appoint persons to fill the resulting three open council seats.
Kilgore said that moment was “the final straw” leading him to draft the charter bill.
“There’s always a possibility this bill could be withdrawn, but all we’re seeing as legislators is a waste of effort,” Kilgore said. “I’m hoping this is a wakeup call. Is this something I want to do? No. I don’t, but this is something where every time you pick up the paper something else has happened.”
Kennedy and Carson said they will call the regular January council meeting on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. to see if Cantrell attends after not coming to the December meeting.
If Cantrell does not attend the meeting, Carson said the public will be welcome to comment on the situation.