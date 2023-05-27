Kids Fishing Day at Pennington Gap’s Leeman Field Saturday May 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PENNINGTON GAP — The Pennington Gap Parks and Recreation Department will host Kids Fishing Day on Saturday at Leeman Field. The event is free to kids 16 and under and runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Online: Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068877143529 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fishing Zoology Internet Computer Science LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles More people to hit the road during Memorial Day weekend, local gas prices fluxuate By ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Surprise: Couple’s vacation trip turns into ride in a Mustang … with wings By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Mini-festival heading to Scott County Public Library By ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Hagerty addresses local business leaders, officials By ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Domtar hosts ribbon-cutting, announces Food City partnership By ALLISON WINTERS awinters@sixriversmedia.com Wise County man sentenced for meth distribution, weapons possession From staff reports Five more charged for May 15 Appalachia soccer match fight By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Feasibility study identifies seven potential nuclear plant sites in SWVA By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com 'Anything Goes' sets sail at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre By PAM JOHNSON Special to the H&T Greater Kingsport Kennel Club awards Best In Show CONTRIBUTED/ Greater Kingsport Kennel Club ON AIR Latest News Kids Fishing Day at Pennington Gap’s Leeman Field Saturday Airport Committee discusses request for building private hangar Grilling on Memorial Day? Follow these tips. Norton police shooting suspect denied bond Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.