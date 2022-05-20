KINGSPORT — Hundreds of children filled the Kingsport Farmers Market on Friday to climb into and atop trucks and participate in games.
The city of Kingsport held its Public Works Day at the site, concluding Public Works Week.
“The thing we like most is the kids who come out,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager. “They get to see the big trucks, they get to play in the sandbox, they can see them up close and personal.”
About 50 pieces of equipment were on hand, including automated garbage collection trucks, a trash grabber truck, mini street sweeper, leaf collection equipment, sewer camera vans, a directional drill machine, mowers, a backhoe and mini paver.
The most impressive thing, though, was the kids having a blast, just a day after some local schools had closed for the summer.
Some children enjoyed the view after being lifted into the air via a bucket truck, while others rode around the market on four-wheelers.
Others focused on painting, and there was food on hand for everyone.
The event took off for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re real happy to get back up and running,” McReynolds said.
All divisions within the Public Works Department were represented, and employees were on hand to demonstrate the equipment and answer questions. Several presentations explained the department's essential daily operations.
Activity stations allowed children to paint replicas of manhole covers, look through microscopes to see bacteria, and see how cameras go through sewer pipes. A large sandbox allowed attendees to view a replica of the city’s sewer and water lines.
McReynolds said it’s important for the community to get to know the Public Works Department.
“They can see, as a city, we are their neighbors,” McReynolds said. “And we’re just just providing a service to let them live their life better.”