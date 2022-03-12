From staff reports
KINGSPORT — Firefighters recovered the body of an unidentified man from the scene of a residential fire on Saturday evening.
At 5:17 p.m., the Kingsport Fire Department received a report of a fire at a home in the alleyway between the 1800 block of Park Street and Highland Street, KFD Public Information Officer Barry Brickey said in a news release.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames emitting from the structure. Members of the KFD entered the home and discovered an unknown male adult, who was deceased.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes of their arrival, Brickey said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office, Brickey added.
The Kingsport Police Department, Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, Sullivan County EMS and Sullivan County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.
Brickey noted that the Kingsport Fire Department would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarms and replace any that are more than 10 years old or not working.
No further information is available at this time.