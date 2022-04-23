BEATTYVILLE, Kentucky – A man wanted in connection with a Friday domestic assault in Norton has been arrested more than 100 miles away, according to Kentucky officials.
Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, was identified overnight after being booked as a John Doe, according to a spokesperson for the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville, Kentucky.
The jail official said Saturday that Roberts was arrested Friday by Wolfe County, Kentucky Sheriff’s deputies on local charges of automobile theft, public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault and providing false identity to a deputy.
A booking photo was not available because Roberts has been uncooperative, the jail spokesperson said.
Norton Police Sgt. James McReynolds said Saturday that they are still confirming if Roberts is the man arrested Friday.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis said Saturday that he will pursue extradition once Roberts’ identity is established.
Norton police and Virginia State Police responded to a call around 4:25 a.m. Friday to 711 Virginia Ave. NE, in the East Park Avenue section of the city. There, they found a woman and a child with serious injuries after the alleged assault. Both victims, whose identities have not been released by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police have not confirmed what type of weapon was used in the assault. Warrants have been issued against Roberts for two counts each of assault and battery of a family member and aggravated malicious wounding. A protective order against Roberts was also issued Friday, according to Norton police.
Friday marked the second domestic assault investigated by Norton police in two weeks. Virginia State Police investigators believe that an April 10 incident was a murder-suicide committed by Bryan C. Wampler, 53, against his wife and mother-in-law.