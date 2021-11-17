POUND — “Please bear with me because I’m going to have lots of questions.”
With that statement, Leabern Kennedy began her first session as a Pound Town Council member as the group saw its town attorney quit, two council members storm out and a letter from town businesses threatening to withhold tax payments.
Town Council members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley started contesting actions by Kennedy, member Clifton Cauthorne and tiebreaking Mayor Stacey Carson at Tuesday’s meeting by voting not to accept bids for old police vehicles, although they voted to put the vehicles up for sale in July.
Cantrell opposed accepting the $4,700 in bids on four vehicles, citing a court injunction against him and Stanley over their September attempt to meet and do business without a proper quorum. They two voted to appoint former council member James Pelfrey as an interim member and to sell other town vehicles after the July auction sale.
Town Attorney Cameron Bell, via Zoom, said Kennedy was a plaintiff in the action against Cantrell and Stanley. Kennedy replied that the police vehicles were put up for sale before the September meeting for which she and other town residents sued the other council members and Pelfrey.
A Wise County Circuit Court judge removed Pelfrey from the council.
Police Chief Chris Wilcox said he had been able to reach agreements with two software companies on unpaid bills from the term of former Police Chief Tony Baker and expected to access reports and evidence information of the department’s computers.
The software access would allow Wilcox to start determining the status of items in the police evidence room, he said, including a plywood wildcat that Baker and Stanley had pushed Wilcox to release while the Virginia State Police and county court system still have control over the room’s contents.
Later, Carson questioned Bell on why his invoices for town legal services specified services to Carson while other council members or town employees were not named on those invoices. He said that he was providing services to Carson and that she did not represent the town. Council members also found that Bell had billed the town for more than $21,000 in legal services against a planned town legal line item between $6,000 and $10,000.
Cauthorne moved that council pay $5,500 of Bell’s invoice immediately and plan to pay the remainder as soon as possible.
Asked about working on other town legal issues, Bell said he planned to file to withdraw as town attorney Wednesday morning and leave the town to handle remaining deed transfer issues from the town’s surrender of its water and sewer systems to the Wise County Public Service Authority.
Cantrell begged Bell twice to stay as attorney, calling him “a godsend.”
“I don’t think so,” Bell said. “I’ve got other clients and other ways to spend my time.”
“I’m leaving,” Cantrell said as he walked out of the meeting to jeers from the audience of about 30 people. Stanley followed him, returning a moment later after he forgot to take his coat.
“We used to do real good until that woman,” Cantrell said, pointing at Carson before leaving town hall.
Former council member Terry Short brought a group letter from 16 of the town’s more than 20 businesses, stating that they will not pay town taxes until the council obtains a completed forensic audit and allows the public to evaluate its results.
“There is no real reason to make payments to a town that is unincorporating,” Short read from the letter. “It will not be our money on which you rely to clean up your messes.”
“If this were to spread to the citizens we’d be where, my mother would say, up a creek without a paddle,” said Cauthorne.
“Reverse the roles,” Short said. “The citizens feel like they’re up the creek without a paddle.”
“I wish the other two members were here,” Short said, adding that the businesses are also concerned about the lack of patrolling in town with only a chief and a part-time crime prevention officer. He added that the town’s hiring of Wilcox and crime prevention specialist Cindy Mullins has been a positive step in addressing public concerns.
Short also pointed to Kennedy’s level of public support even though she was unopposed in November’s special election for council: 219 votes out of approximately 250 eligible town voters.
While the remaining council and Carson could take no further action, Kennedy later told the audience that she has talked with state legislators and the Virginia Municipal League about how the town can deal with various issues as county officials have called on the General Assembly to revoke the town charter in 2022.
Kennedy said a forensic audit is needed to begin dealing with the town’s fiscal problems. With a precarious financial position, she said the town should start by asking the state Auditor of Public Accounts for advice and help with the audit issue.
“Keep the faith,” said Kennedy. “We’re working on it.”