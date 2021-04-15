NORTON — Wise County and Norton officials will kick off the Great American Clean Up with a virtual Keep Wise County Beautiful event Thursday.
Wise County Litter Prevention and Recycling Coordinator Greg Cross will join Wise Works Director Laura Gardner at the Virginia-Kentucky Regional Shopping Center (the old Walmart location) on Alternate Route 58 in Norton at 9 a.m. to discuss Saturday’s upcoming Great American Clean Up events across the county and city.
Joining Cross and Gardner will be Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III, Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, Norton Police Chief James Lane and event organizers from across the area.