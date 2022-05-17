Keep Kingsport Beautiful announced the May Beautification Awards Tuesday night at the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting at City Hall.
During the meeting, each home was shown, along with each of its beautiful landscaping.
Residential winners were: Bob and Janet Batts, 1208 Tuscany Way; Rickey and Sandy Bradley, 1505 Redwood Drive; Malissa McCoy, 243 Riverwatch Circle; Leonard and Toni Ball, 2121 Green Lane; Theresa Rollins Fanning, 4536 Orebank Road; Martin and Amy Karlsson, 3901 Leaf Pointe and Larry and Teresa Estepp, 1032 Wellington Boulevard.
The church winner for May was First Broad Street United Methodist Church, at 100 E. Church Street on Church Circle.
The business winner for May was Bank of Tennessee, 1708 North Eastman Road and the redevelopment winner for May was 124 Commerce Street, owned by John and Delores Bertuso in downtown Kingsport.
The KKB Beautification Awards are sponsored by Boehm Landscape Management.