KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has 10 cases of COVID-19 with Friday's announcement of three cases among Dobyns-Bennett High School students, which came a day after confirmation of an Adams Elementary School staff member testing positive.
"I can confirm that based on information provided by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, there has been a staff member at Adams Elementary confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19," Assistant Superintendent of Schools Andy True said in an email Thursday.
"Per our established protocols, contact tracing has begun with the involvement of the KCS Supervisor of Nursing (Vicki Johnston) and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. Our maintenance and custodial department has also been notified and has initiated additional cleaning protocols as outlined in the KCS Framework for Opening the 2020-21 School Year — Operations Manual. Communication to families at the school level has occurred by the building principal."
In Friday's announcement of the three D-B cases, True said the students are not being identified as associated with an athletic program or other extra- or co-curricular activity in order to protect student confidentiality.
Prior cases were of two Washington Elementary staff and one Dobyns-Bennett wrestling student announced on Aug. 12, a D-B basketball player Aug. 11, another D-B basketball player Aug. 10 and one Jackson Elementary staff member Aug. 10.