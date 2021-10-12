ROANOKE — Christopher R. Kavanaugh is the new U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.
Kavanaugh was sworn in Thursday in a private ceremony with U.S. Deputy Assistant General Lisa O. Monaco, deputy attorney general for the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden nominated Kavanaugh for the post in August, with Senate confirmation coming on Oct. 5.
“It is the honor of my life to serve as United States attorney for the Western District of Virginia,” Kavanaugh said Tuesday. “I know that the federal prosecutors here tirelessly serve the citizens of the Western District of Virginia in their pursuit of justice, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated team of public servants. I look forward to working closely with our law enforcement partners, defense counsel, and the court in serving the district.”
Kavanaugh, 41, of Charlottesville, is a career federal prosecutor, having served as an assistant U.S. attorney for both the United States Attorney’s Office in Charlottesville as well as the District of Columbia. During his career, he directed numerous multi-agency investigations and prosecutions, including the hate crimes prosecution of James Fields for the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack in Charlottesville.
Kavanaugh also served as the district’s chief national security prosecutor and spent time supervising and training fellow prosecutors. Most recently, Kavanaugh was senior counsel to the deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.