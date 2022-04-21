ABINGDON — While COVID-19 has stressed the region’s health care system in the past two years, patients’ recovery from the disease has not been a clear-cut matter for many.
Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine continued his five-day sweep through the region with a roundtable on long COVID at Johnston Memorial Hospital on Wednesday.
Kaine met with representatives of Ballad Health, the Virginia Rural Health Association, the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens and a Bristol, Virginia, resident whose 29 immediate and extended relatives are still coming to grips with the aftermath of COVID infections.
Long COVID is used to describe a range of symptoms and conditions following recovery from a COVID-19 infection, and Kaine said he experienced a form of the condition after he contracted the disease just after the pandemic began in early 2020. He described how he developed what appeared to be a series of allergic reactions while he and his wife quarantined.
“It still hasn’t gone away,” Kaine said of what he described as sensitive nerve endings and sensations.
“My doctor said the good news is, it doesn’t get worse. The bad news is, it doesn’t go away.”
Kaine said that talking publicly about his experience has helped him learn more about others’ experiences with long COVID. Those experiences have shown him that the condition covers a wide range of symptoms from the minor to more serious cardiac issues and depression.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said that the system recently suspended its COVID emergency operations center as the region’s COVID-19 infection levels have dropped. Even so, he added, Ballad doctors, nurse practitioners and mental health professionals are seeing patients with a range of health issues long apparently linked to COVID.
Kaine said he, along with Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, recently introduced the Comprehensive Access to Research and Education for Long COVID Act to address the need to gather data and research on the condition. The bill would help educate health care providers and patients on common symptoms of long COVID and coordinate employers and schools on ways to accommodate sufferers.
Long COVID may mean the Medicare and Medicaid systems have to adapt to deal with treating chronic conditions instead of just medical procedures, Kaine added.
Because of the difficulty in assessing what long COVID is, Kaine said, estimates of sufferers nationwide now range from five million to 30 million people.
Levine said Ballad is responding to the long COVID issue with a dedicated clinic.
Regina Sayers, executive director of the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, said the pandemic has complicated how the agency can work with its clients. Many seniors have avoided leaving their homes in the past two years because of a fear of infection, she said, and only with vaccine availability and easing of the pandemic are agency workers able to bring clients into group feeding and activity gatherings.
Teresa Tyson, CEO of free clinic The Health Wagon, said her organization is helping as many as 600 patients now with long COVID symptoms.
Kaine heard the personal experiences of two long COVID sufferers. Mattie Smith, a nurse with AASC, said she and her husband each tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020. While her husband, a state prison employee, recovered with few issues, Smith said her symptoms persisted and worsened over the next two months.
Debilitating fatigue and abnormal heart echocardiograms followed the infection, and Smith said her doctor told her the disease may have accelerated the onset of what would have been a background thyroid condition.
“It’s important for people to know that this is real,” Smith said. “Human connection is so important.”
“COVID was horrifying for us,” Bristol resident Amy Gorley told Kaine about 29 of her family members who live in the same area.
Despite getting vaccinations in March 2021, Gorley said she, her husband and brother all got infected by August. By the early fall that year, 15 of her family were infected. After Thanksgiving, the rest of the family got the disease.
“My life was going crazy at that point,” Gorley said
Gorley said she, her husband, father and a cousin still suffer from long COVID symptoms, including fatigue. She said her husband had to go back to work despite long COVID after the family depleted savings and maxed out credit cards to cover basic living expenses.
Gorley said long COVID has affected her memory and her ability to keep up with bills and appointments and even to help her daughter with schoolwork. She credited Ballad long COVID clinic nurse practitioner Pam Poore with listening to her and believing that something was wrong.
“A lot of patients are glad just to have someone sit there, listen and believe them,” Poore said. “We hear a lot of suffering, financial distress and sickness.”
Clinic Dr. Matthew Loos told Kaine that staffers face challenges including collecting data, assessing symptoms and connecting patients with treatment resources.
“Post COVID is this big mystery and we’re still deep in that mystery,” said Loos. “This may lead us into answers for other medical mysteries.”
Levine said nursing burnout from the pandemic has also stressed resources to deal with long COVID. Mental health treatment needs are also growing in the region, Levine said, especially for children affected by a combination of isolation when area schools relied on remote learning and by mental health issues in the home.
While telehealth use grew during the pandemic as a way to provide health care to isolated patients in a rural region, Levine said it may be a way to deal with the mental health care need.
Connie Elkins, a health care instructor at Bluefield University, said adults and children can experience grief and guilt from concerns that they may have exposed elderly relatives to COVID-19. Persons who may have considered a health care career often are questioning their choice, she said, and that contributes to a regional shortage of health care workers.
“This is what is happening and telehealth and mental health is where we’re heading,” Elkins added.