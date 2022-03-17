BLOUNTVILLE — Juvenile detention isn’t cheap, or, in some cases, easy to provide, based on discussion and action Thursday by the Sullivan County Commission.
The commission voted to increase the county’s budget for juvenile detention by $123,150 to cover estimated costs through June.
At the heart of the issue: The county could have up to five juveniles, charged as adults, awaiting trial; and the county can’t house them with adult offenders.
The county’s budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, included $398,980 for juvenile detention. The additional funding approved Thursday brings the yearly appropriation to $522,130.
For 30 years or so Sullivan County has contracted for juvenile detention with the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center, Finance Director Larry Bailey said.
Commissioner Gary Stidham, sponsor of the resolution calling for the additional funding, explained that the Washington County facility is overcrowded, forcing Sullivan County to find another facility for two juveniles being held on charges as adults in Sullivan County.
That facility is cheaper, per day, than the Washington County facility, but it is in Putnam County.
According to Stidham’s resolution, Sullivan County expects to have three more juveniles charged as adults who will need to be placed in juvenile detention between now and June 30. The extra funding is calculated to cover that cost.
Stidham said it costs $211 per day to house each juvenile in the Washington County facility, compared to $150 per day in Putnam County.
The money for juvenile detention is not within the county jail’s funding, but instead falls under the county’s general fund, Stidham said.
Putnam County, however, had been invoicing the Sullivan County Jail instead of the county mayor’s office, and the county jail has paid $19,650 to Putnam County.
The jail will be reimbursed that amount out of the $123,150, Stidham said.
Juvenile offenders are not allowed to be housed with adult offenders, even if they are charged as adults, Stidham said.
Commissioner Dwight King asked if maybe Sullivan County should build its own juvenile detention facility rather than sending more than $500,000 per year elsewhere.
Stidham and others told him juvenile facilities are held to standards that make them expensive to build and expensive to operate.
The commission also voted Thursday to appoint Barry Hopper to the District 2 County Commission seat vacated earlier this month by Mark Hutton. Hutton resigned after being appointed to the Bristol, Tennessee, City Council. Hopper will serve through August, when voters will elect a new commissioner to the seat for a four-year term.