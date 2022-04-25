GREENE COUNTY — As a result of an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide.
At the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began working alongside the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a double homicide that occurred Sunday evening.
According to a TBI news release, just before midnight, Greene County deputies responded to a home in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey.
Upon arrival, they found Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7, deceased. During the course of the investigation, a juvenile was identified as a possible suspect.
On Monday afternoon, the suspect was charged via a juvenile petition in connection with the homicides. The investigation remains active and ongoing.