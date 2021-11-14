By MIKE STILL
ROSE HILL — Jason Davis said he had a couple of songs in his pocket when he had the idea of telling a story about Lee County’s history.
A couple of years later, that project grew into a compact disc covering 250 years of heritage along Daniel Boone’s trail through the county and across Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee and Kentucky.
Davis, the fifth generation running his family’s landscaping and nursery business, gets to see much of that heritage from the steps at Davis Brothers Nursery, including the white rocks that Boone used as a landmark when leading groups of settlers through the Cumberland Gap and westward.
But other landmarks are tied to more recent times, and Davis joined forces with more than 20 musicians in three states — including his son Jack — to assemble music and stories about those landmarks and their lasting impact on life in the Cumberland Gap region.
“Jack is the No. 1 fan of this project and he wants to visit every single thing that is on this,” Davis said.
The CD, “Just Off The Wilderness Road: Songs of the Cumberland Gap,” includes 16 tunes touching on subjects from the death of Boone’s son and the Tennessee Valley Authority to a 500-pound moonshiner, a tale of the supernatural, and a rail tunnel that brought Davis’s Great Uncle James and his wife together.
Davis credited the Lee County Historical Society and the Board of Supervisors with helping fund the project, the proceeds of which now benefit the Historical Society. The CD’s 35-page booklet is important not only because it explains the background of the songs, but it tells how many the sites still exist if one wants to visit, he added.
During an impromptu hike to the old Hagan rail tunnel through a mountain to Kentucky a few miles away from Davis’ business, he told how that tunnel in the 1920s and ‘30s changed many Lee County residents’ lives.
“This L&N tunnel that came through the mountain was really an earth-shattering thing for the people in these communities because suddenly you were able to go to work a little easier,” Davis said. “There are so many people in this area whose families are interconnected with people from Harlan, and that wouldn’t have happened if the tunnel hadn’t been built. You had this exchange of cultures going on that would have gone on because of that tunnel being built.”
Part of that exchange — the subject of the song “Court Kentucky Girls” — indirectly explains how Davis’ great uncle met his wife.
“They met traveling through this tunnel, and so that’s where the idea came from for this song,” Davis. “That’s the kind of the thing on this project that is a little unique to other areas of the world.”
“Bouncing Bertha” tells the story of 9-year-old Bertha Sybert and her apparent bewitchment that caused her bed to shake uncontrollably. Davis said the story gained national attention because of local journalist Virgil Q. Wacks and his ability to get stories on the national wire services. Bertha’s story faded from national attention after an investigation by two East Tennessee State University professors, and she died 48 years later in Surry County, Virginia.
“Aunt Haley” recounts the legend of Hancock County moonshiner Mahala Collins Mullins, whom a local sheriff described as “catchable but not fetchable” because of her medical condition that brought her weight to 500 pounds. “The Ballad of James E. Rains” draws from the names of Confederate soldiers burned into the ceiling of Gap Cave in Cumberland Gap.
Those songs and others all derive from locations and structures still existing in the region, Davis said, making “Just Off The Wilderness Road” as much a tour guide as musical experience. Photographer Harold Jerrell has contributed to the project through his collection of photos in the region, many of which help detail places in the CD booklet.
“There are a lot of stories in this area, and this is a good way to enjoy a history lesson if you enjoy the music,” said Davis. “There are people, places and events throughout time and throughout the tri-state area.”
For more information on “Just Off the Wilderness Road,” visit https://justoffthewildernessroad.com/Main/Welcome.html/