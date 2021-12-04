WISE — A Wise County jury has found a Wallens Ridge inmate guilty on a lesser murder charge in connection with the 2018 death of his cellmate.
William Saunders stood quietly as Circuit Court Judge John C. Kilgore read the jury’s two-count guilty verdict on second-degree murder and strangulation for the May 18, 2018, killing of Donald Wayne Gary.
The jury deliberated for almost three hours on Friday after three days of testimony about how Saunders and Gary fought as Saunders was exercising in their shared cell.
Saunders and his defense attorneys mounted a claim of self-defense, with Saunders telling the jury Thursday how Gary attacked him.
Saunders had been charged with capital murder and strangulation. Kilgore instructed jurors that they could make findings of capital, first-degree or second- degree murder; involuntary or voluntary manslaughter; or not guilty, based on the presence or lack of premeditation, malice, willfulness, heat of passion and other factors.
Kilgore also gave the jury the options to consider strangulation, assault-and-battery or not guilty on the second charge.
In closing arguments, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III and defense co-counsels Walt Rivers and Greg Kallen presented their views on whether Saunders was acting in self-defense when he choked Gary.
Slemp said Saunders’ act, his testimony, and investigators’ statements showed he met the legal elements for capital murder: killing, malice, willfulness, deliberation and premeditation.
Rivers argued that none of the elements were present and noted that Saunders made consistent statements about Gary’s attack to a state Department of Corrections investigator in two interviews after the incident.
Rivers also noted five video and print depositions from inmates who had shared a cell with Gary.
All of the depositions included accounts of Gary being aggressive and a bully, Rivers said, while four of the inmates testified that Gary made and drank illicit wine in prison.
Rivers pointed to prison officers’ statements that they saw no sign of wine-making in the cell after the incidents and to autopsy results that showed Gary had a blood alcohol level from 0.15 to 0.188.
Responding to Slemp’s claims of Saunders’ intent to kill Gary, Rivers said the accused stated at various times that he warned Gary he was going to hurt him if he did not stop.
“(Gary’s) dead because he got drunk and attacked someone who had to defend himself,” Rivers said.
Kallen quoted a Martha Reeves and the Vandellas song as to what Saunders faced that day.
“Under the circumstances he had nowhere to run to, nowhere to hide,” Kallen said of Saunders. “They cannot say Mr. Gary wasn’t drunk,” Kallen said. “The evidence shows it.”
Slemp asked the jury to consider a video still frame of Saunders waiting for a guard supervisor by the cell door with his laundry bag packed and Gary lying in the floor.
“He looks like a lion or predator standing over his prey,” Slemp said.
After the verdict, Saunders shook hands with his attorneys and Slemp before being taken away by prison guards.
Sentencing for Saunders has been scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022, at 9 a.m.