BIG STONE GAP — Big Stone Gap will host a celebration of Juneteenth on its traditional June 18 date.
Terran Outsey, one of the coordinators of this year’s celebration at Italy Bottom Park, said the event marks the day of the final Union decree ending slavery in Texas after the defeat of the Confederacy in 1865.
“About 300 people came to Juneteenth last year and we had a really good reaction,” said Outsey. “A lot of people thanked us, and several people in their 20s said they hadn’t seen that many people in Italy Bottom since they were kids.”
Several community organizations are bringing together Juneteenth’s events, Outsey said, including Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, the STAY Project, Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid, Black in Appalachia, the Appalachian African American Cultural Center, and Appalshop.
Before Juneteenth, Outsey said, the public can catch some cultural diversity at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Big Stone Gap General Store with a hip hop-show featuring acts Kaleb_NFI and genova.
Saturday’s events begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome and prayer followed by a libation ceremony honoring ancestors of Blacks since the 1865 Union decree ending slavery.
Lunch will be available from food vendors and Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, and games for adults and kids will be available.
In the evening, guest speakers and musicians including Kelle Jolly, Kaleb_NFI and genova will appear.
“We want Juneteenths to have a family reunion feel for fellowship,” Outsey said.
On Sunday, June 19, Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid and Huff Daddy BBQ will offer free lunch starting at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit the Juneteenth Big Stone Gap Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/529794328677678?active_tab=about.