KINGSPORT — From red drink and reminiscence to dancing and music, Saturday’s Tri-Cities Juneteenth was about celebrating freedom and not taking it for granted.
Keira Majeed with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce — working with Leadership Kingsport and other community organizations to sponsor this year’s Juneteenth — said the event grew out of groups in 2020 wanting to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
“We were all supportive of peaceful protesting, but it’s kind of like instead of protesting, tell me what you want to achieve with this protest,” said Majeed.
After that protest, Majeed said community support grew for celebrating Juneteenth, commemorating the June 18, 1865 Union military decree in Texas that slavery had been over since President Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.
A few years after the Texas decree, organized celebrations began by Black communities across the U.S. and have continued in various forms since.
This year marks the combination of celebrations held in 2021 in the Riverview and Memorial Park communities.
“Being a biracial girl who grew up in Southwest Virginia, I’ve experienced racism on different levels,” Majeed said. “I kind of understand the ignorance on both sides of the fence, so having that opportunity to create a platform for everybody to attempt to gather and unify is wonderful. I love seeing the diversity here.”
Along with food vendors, the Juneteenth organizers provided free red drinks — strawberry soda — that have been a staple of Juneteenth celebrations since the 19th century.
“Slaves weren’t allowed to drink strawberry soda,” said Majeed. “In the first celebration in Galveston, they celebrated with a big barbecue and strawberry soda.”
The crowd gathered around two groups of performers in the morning. The Zulu Connection stilt dancers and drummers led children and adults alike from the splashpad area to the main stage, stopping along the way to encourage dance circles and crowd participation.
Lamplight Theater also performed “Just Dream,” a short play on integrating a high school prom in the 1960s.
At the main stage, Knoxville-based anti-gun violence group Drums Up Guns Down held the crowd’s attention with a traditional drumline and dancers. After a traditional opening prayer, Bishop Ronnie Collins offered a “church prayer” at the audience’s request before City Manager Chris McCartt welcomed the public and Mayor Pat Shull read a proclamation declaring Saturday as Kingsport Juneteenth Day.
“Thank you for Juneteenth that we can celebrate the end of the Civil War,” Collins said. “Thank you that the Union won because if that didn’t happen, we would not be free. … We also want to pray in America that we begin to love each other; that we see unity, inclusion, equity; that we see equality, diversity. We thank you that we have to have our hearts changed, that we have to have policy that’s going to help all Americans, that we can do things that don’t stop people from voting but encourage people to vote.”
Collins later hosted 93-year-old Kingsport resident Jack Pierce on stage for an interview about what it was like to be Black in Kingsport and trying to work and buy a home. Pierce recalled how he worked at Eastman prior to the civil rights movement, saying that Blacks had two employment options with the company regardless of education: janitor or cafeteria worker.
Pierce talked about his direct experience with the poll tax and being unable to get a bank loan locally to buy a house. To get a mortgage, he said, Blacks had to deal with a North Carolina insurance company that did business with the Black community.
After rising to janitorial supervisor, Pierce said he took that promotion only in order to help Black employees who were being fired on the slightest pretext. He said much of his time included visiting those employees and getting them to understand what they needed to do to avoid giving supervisors a reason to fire them.
“After Kennedy became president, that all changed,” Pierce said. Blacks were allowed to eat in the company cafeteria with whites, and he became the foreman of a 31-employee crew with 30 whites and one Black.
Pierce got a surprise after the interview when his granddaughter Ayleonna Camp, a National Guard soldier, appeared on stage after returning the night before from a 10-month deployment.