ROGERSVILLE — Judge John Dugger said Friday there was nothing in Hawkins County constable-elect William Creasy’s criminal court plea agreement last year that would prevent him from being re-elected on Aug. 6 to a position he was compelled to resign from in 2019.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong had filed a motion in Criminal Court claiming Creasy violated the terms of his Judicial Diversion by seeking candidacy for an office in the same term he was forced to resign from it as part of his plea agreement.
Dugger denied Armstrong’s motion during a hearing Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court. Dugger noted that the plea agreement states only that Creasy resign “effective immediately,” but sets no condition on his future ability to hold that office.
A hearing is set for Monday to expunge his record, which is allowed when he completes his probation.
Creasy was originally elected District 1 constable on Aug. 2, 2018. He resumes that position on Sept. 1.
Re-elected as a write-in
This past Aug. 6, Creasy was elected as a write-in candidate to serve out his original four-year term. He was compelled to resign in April 2019 as part of a plea agreement to his original charges of official misconduct and official oppression, both of which are Class E felonies.
Those charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 15, 2018, in which Creasy conducted a traffic stop with blue lights on a man who resides in his neighborhood prior to being sworn into office on Sept. 1.
Creasy told the Times News earlier this month the allegations were “made up and totally false.”
On Aug. 30, 2019, Creasy pleaded guilty to the reduced Class A misdemeanor charges of attempted official misconduct and attempted official oppression.
Aside from resigning immediately in April when the agreement was brokered, Creasy was granted a judicial diversion, which allows him to have his record expunged upon completing 11 months and 29 days of probation.
After Creasy resigned, former constable Ryan Christian was appointed to the position. The job was then placed on the ballot in the 2020 election for candidates who wanted the opportunity to complete Creasy’s four-year term, which expires Aug. 31, 2022.
No candidates turned in petitions to get on the ballot, but Creasy and Christian both qualified as write-in candidates.
Neither candidate’s eligibility was reported to the public by the Election Commission. In District 1 (Mount Carmel, Allandale), where more than 1,263 people cast votes on Aug. 6, Creasy defeated Christian 72-71.
‘No agreement that he wouldn’t be constable’
Creasy’s attorney, Rick Spivey, told Dugger on Friday that Creasy had obeyed the terms of the plea agreement.
“While the case is in your jurisdiction, the subject matter is not,” Spivey told Dugger during Friday’s hearing. “If you want to remove someone from public office you file a petition for ouster. When Mr. Creasy entered his plea he agreed to resign as constable. He did resign as constable. He was re-elected by write-in vote. Every citizen of the United States has the right to hold public office if they qualify, and he qualifies. The state says somehow he can’t be constable because he entered his plea. That’s not the law.”
Spivey added, “There was no agreement that he wouldn’t be constable again. There was only an agreement he would resign as constable. He did. The four corners of that document are all that matters. They can assume or allege whatever they choose.”
‘It does not say that he can’t run for office again’
Assistant Attorney General Amy Hinkle told Dugger on Friday that Creasy’s plea agreement was to resign for this current term, which expires Aug. 31, 2020.
“The state feels that based upon his agreement, that is in direct violation of our agreement,” Hinkle said. “This (Aug. 6) election was only for the remainder of his term, the term of which he resigned.”
In looking at the plea agreement document, Dugger noted it states, “defendant to resign as constable immediately.”
“It does not say that he can’t run for office again, or he can’t be a constable again, or that he’s limited from serving this term,” Dugger said. It just says, ‘To resign as constable effective immediately,’ and he did that.”
Dugger added, “I think the state is bound directly by the document. … The state is bound by what they prepared.”