WISE — Two Pound Town Council members acted unlawfully when they met and appointed an interim council member in September 2021, a Wise County Circuit Court judge ruled Wednesday.
Judge John Kilgore signed a final order in the September lawsuit against the town, council members Glenn Cantrell, Danny Stanley, Clifton Cauthorne and appointee James Pelfrey.
The suit followed Cantrell and Stanley’s Sept. 14 meeting to appoint Pelfrey to the council seat vacated in March 2021 by Cantrell’s brother, Phil Cantrell Jr. Ten plaintiffs — including now-member Leabern Kennedy — claimed that Cantrell and Stanley did not call the meeting properly and did not have a legal quorum of the five-seat council to appoint Pelfrey and do council business in September.
Mayor Stacey Carson — the presiding officer for all council meetings under the town charter — and Cauthorne were absent from the Sept. 14 meeting, and Carson did not call for that meeting under charter provisions.
Stanley and Cauthorne resigned in December, leaving Cantrell as the only active council member remaining as a defendant. Cantrell and Cauthorne attended Wednesday’s hearing along with Carson and plaintiffs Kennedy, Dianna Smith and Vernon Tompkins.
Kilgore’s order stated that:
• The Sept. 14 meeting was not called properly.
• Pelfrey was not sworn into office properly.
• Carson is the presiding officer for council meetings until a chairperson is properly elected.
• The Sept. 14 meeting and a subsequent Sept. 21 meeting were void under law and all decisions reversed since Carson was not present and presiding over either meeting.
Cantrell, who had no legal representation because Town Attorney Cameron Bell resigned his post after the suit was filed, objected to Kilgore’s order. He said he and Stanley had acted based on a state attorney general’s opinion that an elected board could act when a majority of active members faced a situation where other members did not attend the meeting.
“An attorney general’s opinion is not precedent,” Kilgore said, adding that he made his ruling based on the law and facts of the case. He also dismissed Stanley as a plaintiff since he resigned his post.
“You can appeal this to the (Virginia) Supreme Court,” Kilgore told Cantrell.
After Kilgore ended the hearing, Cantrell made no response when asked if he planned to appeal the order.
“I think the judge did the right thing,” said plaintiff’s attorney Sidney Kolb after the hearing.
“I just say, thank God,” said Smith.
Carson called the ruling “finally some good news for our town.”
“I’m like Stacey,” said Tompkins. “We need this.”
“I’m just glad it’s put to bed so we can move on with the business of the town,” said Kennedy. “I hope the judge will appoint people to the vacant seats, and my hope is that Delegate (Terry) Kilgore will withdraw his bill to kill our charter and to allow us the opportunity to move forward.”
Kilgore’s House Bill 904 is now pending before the House of Delegates Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns’ Subcommittee One, which is scheduled to meet on Friday.
A petition by Kennedy and Carson and a letter by Cantrell asking the 30th Judicial Circuit to appoint three interim council members is also pending. Four residents have filed letters of interest for the three open seats: Doris J. Mullins, Bethany Miller, Kristin T. Foley, and Kensleigh Browning.
Cantrell, in his letter, asked the court to consider four people: Pelfrey, furloughed town clerk- treasurer Melissa Fleming, former town mayor/town manager George Dean and Fire Chief John Stallard.