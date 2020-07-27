BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Commissioner Sam Jones has been appointed to the Tri-Cities Airport Authority (TCAA) Board of Directors.
Jones replaces Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable on the board.
He has served Sullivan County District 7, which includes the airport, as a commissioner since September 2018. Jones previously served on the commission for several years starting in 1990.
Who is Sam Jones?
Jones has a long history with the airport. He grew up and attended high school near Tri-Cities Airport. He also worked at the airport for Hertz and airfreight during high school.
After serving three years with the Army in Vietnam, and graduating from East Tennessee State University, Jones worked for the State of Tennessee. He then worked in the insurance industry, eventually having his own office at the airport for a short period of time.
Airport reaction to Jones’ appointment
“We are happy to welcome Sam to the Authority board and look forward to his participation,” said Gene Cossey, TCAA executive director. “We appreciate his decision to serve on the board and his interest in helping the airport continue to be a catalyst for growth in our region.”