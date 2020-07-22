KINGSPORT — Astronomers from across the state will take you to the stars Friday evening, all from the comfort of your own home. Plus, you’ll get a chance to spot a comet from your own backyard.
Bays Mountain Park is participating in a Virtual Star Party on Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The free event is being hosted by the Warner Park Nature Center in Nashville. To watch the star party, just search for Warner Park Nature Center on YouTube.
From there you’ll be able to enjoy the Tennessee sky through the telescopes of seven astronomers from Kingsport to Memphis.
“I think the event will be lots of fun, as it will allow us to share the night sky and night nature with anyone in the world,” said Adam Thanz, planetarium director at Bays Mountain Park. “Streaming the planets has its own uniqueness. They are bright enough to share a livestream, which is great. It will provide a very ‘live’ feel.”
The person behind the event is Heather Gallagher, a naturalist who works at the Warner Park Nature Center. Gallagher started out at Bays Mountain Park more than 20 years ago as a naturalist.
“Even though the years have gone by, we still work as a family,” Thanz said. “Our goals are the same: share the natural beauty of nature and the night sky.”
THE ASTRONOMER LINEUP
Each astronomer on the panel will focus on a different celestial object — from the moon, to Jupiter, to Saturn, and even nebulae and galaxies. Thanz said his presentation will look at two of our solar system neighbors: Jupiter and Saturn.
Viewers will also have the chance to submit comments and questions to the astronomers during the livestream.
In addition to Thanz, the lineup of astronomers includes:
• Dr. Mary Kidd, Tennessee Technological University, Cookeville
• John Kramer, Barnard-Seyfert Astronomical Society, Nashville
• Dave Maness, Pink Palace, Memphis
• Steve Robinson, Tennessee Technological University, Cookeville
• Dr. Billy Teets, Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory, Nashville
• Theo Wellington, Barnard-Seyfert Astronomical Society, Nashville
CATCHING A COMET
Thanz said while you’re getting excited for the star party, be sure to head out into your own backyard to get a look at Comet NEOWISE.
This comet is currently visible in the evening skies in East Tennessee — all you need are your eyes if the sky is dark, or a pair of binoculars for dark or dim skies.
To watch a video from Thanz about the comet and how best to view it, search for Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium Podcasts on YouTube.
“We had a test run of the technology a few days ago to make sure all worked well,” Thanz said. “Each of us will be using at least two cameras, one on ourselves, the other more specialized to mount to a telescope and send imagery/video to a computer that is also linked to the livestream.”