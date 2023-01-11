BIG STONE GAP — New York Times bestselling author Silas House will be the keynote speaker for the 47th annual John Fox Jr. Literary Festival.
The festival returns to a live format this year, with House’s featured presentation on his latest novel, “Lark Ascending,” on March 15.
Winners of the 36th annual Lonesome Pine Short Story and 19th annual Lonesome Pine Poetry contests, for which entries are being accepted through Feb. 28, will be announced during the festival.
House has written seven bestsellers in addition to “Lark Ascending”: The Appalachian Trilogy of 2001’s “Clay’s Quilt”, 2003’s “A Parchment of Leaves” and 2005’s “The Coal Tattoo”; 2009’s “Something’s Rising: Appalachians Fighting Mountaintop Removal”; 2009’s “Eli the Good”; 2012’s “Same Sun Here” co-written with Neela Vaswani and 2018’s “Southernmost.”
House has also written three plays.
“Lark Ascending,” which House will discuss on March 15 from 10 a.m. to noon, deals with the title character as he escapes a United States devastated by fire and becomes the only survivor of a refugee ship arriving in an Ireland that is not the safe haven he hoped.
The MECC Foundation will host a luncheon with House at the John Fox Jr. home in Big Stone Gap after the 12:30 p.m. event. Tickets for the luncheon are $30 and can be ordered by calling the MECC Foundation office at (276) 523-7466. Tickets are limited, so please reserve early for this event.
Entry deadline for the Short Story and Poetry contests is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 4:30 p.m. Categories include adult, high school grades 9-12, and middle school grades 5-8. Contest winners will be announced during the Literary Festival on March 15, and all winners will receive a cash prize.