BIG STONE GAP — New York Times bestselling author Silas House will be the keynote speaker for the 47th annual John Fox Jr. Literary Festival.

The festival returns to a live format this year, with House’s featured presentation on his latest novel, “Lark Ascending,” on March 15.

