BIG STONE GAP — The John Fox Jr. Literary Festival will remain virtual this year but will feature the author of “Dopesick.”
The 46th annual festival will take place Wednesday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature a discussion with Beth Macy, who wrote “Dopesick” as an outgrowth of her reporting with the Roanoke Times on the opioid crisis in Southwest Virginia.
The event will be streamed online and via Facebook, and details on online links will be released before the festival.
Macy’s book was adapted as a Hulu miniseries, for which she serves as an executive producer and writer.
Macy has won more than a dozen national journalism awards, including a Lukas Prize for her book “Factory Man,” multiple shortlist and best-book-of-the-year honors for “Truevine” and a Nieman Fellowship for Journalism at Harvard for her newspaper writing.
As part of the festival, the MECC Foundation will host the 35th annual Lonesome Pine Short Story Contest and the 18th annual Lonesome Pine Poetry Contest. The deadline for submitting entries is Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 4:30 p.m. Entry categories include adult, high school (grades 9 through 12), and middle school (grades 5 through 8) categories.
Contest rules are available on the MECC Foundation website at www.mecc.edu/jffestival/rules. Winners will be announced during the literary festival. All winners will receive a cash prize.
All local middle and high schools are invited to participate in this virtual event at no cost. Students and community members are invited to submit questions for Macy at www.mecc.edu/jffestival22.