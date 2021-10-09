KINGSPORT — If you’re among those who drive a busy section of the John B. Dennis Bypass (State Route 93), you might want to allow more travel time this week or choose an alternate route.
At 9 a.m. on Monday, the four-lane highway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Lincoln Street and Kingsgate Crossing as the Tennessee Department of Transportation begins repair work on the bridge over Moreland Drive.
Once work there is completed, the lane closures will shift west, close to the highway’s intersections with Interstate 26 and Wilcox Drive so crews can complete repair work to the bridge over Horse Creek. The lane closures will be between Tidewater Court (the traffic signal flanked by a Burger King, Shell/McDonald’s, and LaCaretta) and New Moore Road (the traffic signal flanked by a gas station and an Arby’s, and an on-ramp to eastbound I-26).
According to the most recent traffic count available from TDOT, more than 25,000 vehicles a day travel State Route 93 between the two work areas.
These lane closures will be in place 24 hours a day and, contingent on weath- er, all work is expected to be complete on or before Friday (Oct. 15).
TDOT advises motorists to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.